Former boss Austin gives his views on van Veen, Hoskins, Taylor and more during Twitter exchange

Former Cobblers boss Dean Austin has revealed striker Kevin van Veen was close to leaving the club in the summer on the back of Town’s relegation to League Two.

Northampton signed van Veen from Scunthorpe United last January when they looked to fend off relegation from League One under then-manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

But, hampered by injury, the Dutchman failed to score a single goal during the second half of the campaign as the Cobblers went down and Hasselbaink was sacked, replaced by Austin.

Van Veen had enjoyed a better time of it this season, scoring 10 goals in all competitions for Town, but he left the club earlier this week when returning to Scunthorpe less than 12 months after leaving.

And he could well have left sooner had Northampton’s demands been met in the summer.

Austin tweeted: “KVv told me in May he did not want to play L2 football which I respected but club wanted recovery of his 125k fee or full wages on a loan deal. No bids were forthcoming so he stayed. I thought he would go hence signing Willo an Junior. Good lad and I wish him well.”

Austin addressed several topics during exchanges with fans on Twitter, including on his own time at Northampton. When asked if he would return to the club in the future, Austin replied: “One day mate, it still hurts a bit as I felt I wasn’t given enough time but one day I will return to @ntfc whether to see you boys in the north stand or the dugout!!”

The 48-year-old also had high praise for Sam Hoskins, who has come under fire for his lack of goals this season. Austin said: “Top top lad with unbelievable work ethic. He gets very frustrated with himself when he misses chances or doesn’t play well. I have only but praise for him. Still think he’ll do well for the cobblers.”

On Ash Taylor’s form, he tweeted: “Obviously Captain and player of the year last season, people’s form can be up and down it’s part of football, I think he’ll realise his performances wasn’t at the level of last year.”