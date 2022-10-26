News you can trust since 1931
Northampton Town have been consistent throughout the season, winning six of their last 11 matches.

Form guide picture gallery: How Northampton Town's recent form compares to Leyton Orient, Stevenage, Barrow, Doncaster Rovers and the rest of League Two

It’s looking like it’s going to be another highly competitive League Two season once again.

By Stephen Thirkill
4 minutes ago

Leyton Orient, Stevenage and Cobblers are doing their best to pull away from the pack.

But they are being pursued by a pack which sees just three points separating fourth-placed Mansfield from Carlisle United in tenth spot.

Town have been consistently up there all season, with their results over the last 11 games containing plenty of wins.

But how does Cobblers’ current form compare with their promotion rivals? Here we have the answers, with each club’s record since matchday 6, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

Every club’s actual league position is given in brackets.

1. Leyton Orient - 23pts (1st)

10 7 2 1 17:7 10 23

2. Stevenage - 22pts (2nd)

11 7 1 3 15:10 5 22

3. Swindon Town - 21pts (6th)

11 6 3 2 13:10 3 21

4. Northampton Town - 20pts (3rd)

11 6 2 3 17:10 7 20

