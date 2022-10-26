Leyton Orient, Stevenage and Cobblers are doing their best to pull away from the pack.

But they are being pursued by a pack which sees just three points separating fourth-placed Mansfield from Carlisle United in tenth spot.

Town have been consistently up there all season, with their results over the last 11 games containing plenty of wins.

But how does Cobblers’ current form compare with their promotion rivals? Here we have the answers, with each club’s record since matchday 6, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

Every club’s actual league position is given in brackets.

Let us know your thoughts on Cobblers form via our social media channels.

Get all your latest Northampton news, here.

1. Leyton Orient - 23pts (1st) 10 7 2 1 17:7 10 23 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2. Stevenage - 22pts (2nd) 11 7 1 3 15:10 5 22 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Swindon Town - 21pts (6th) 11 6 3 2 13:10 3 21 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4. Northampton Town - 20pts (3rd) 11 6 2 3 17:10 7 20 Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales