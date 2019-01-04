Forgotten man Yaser Kasim has Cobblers contract cancelled

Midfielder Yaser Kasim has had his Northampton Town contract cancelled by mutual consent, and leaves the club with immediate effect.

The 27-year-old has not played for Town since the 1-0 FA Cup first round replay defeat at Scunthorpe United way back on November 14, 2017.

His last appearance for the club in a league game was in the 1-0 defeat at Wigan Athletic a couple of months earlier, on September 19.

Kasim was signed from Swindon Town by then boss Justin Edinburgh the previous summer, and featured in the club’s opening four matches of the campaign.

Following Edinburgh’s sacking, Kasim found opportunities hard to come by under Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, before he was then frozen out of the first team picture completely by Dean Austin last summer, and told to train with the youth team.

Kasim was brought back into the first team training fold once Keith Curle took over from the sacked Austin in October, but he hasn’t featured in any matchday squad, and has now been released as the Town boss looks to reshape the squad in the January transfer window.

An Iraq international, Kasim made just eight starts and two substitute appearances in his 18 months at the Cobblers.