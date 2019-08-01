Foley goes north of the border after Cobblers release

Former Cobblers midfielder Sam Foley has signed a two-year contract at Scottish Premiership club St Mirren.

The 32-year-old, who was released by Keith Curle in May after playing 67 games in two seasons at Northampton, becomes St Mirren's fifth summer recruit.

Manager Jim Goodwin said: "Sam is a good, experienced central midfielder. He gives us a bit of aggression, has good energy and is a very tidy footballer.

"We can't have enough of those types of players. You need good, honest, experienced professionals who are going to bring out the best in the younger kids."

Foley joins fellow signings Dean Lyness, Tony Andreu, Oan Djorkaeff and Ilkay Durmus as Goodwin, who took charge at the end of June, reshapes the squad that only avoided relegation via the play-offs last season.

Foley previously played for Newport County, Yeovil Town, Shrewsbury and Port Vale.