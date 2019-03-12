Flynn: Cobblers clash is a ‘cup final’ for faltering Newport

Newport County manager Michael Flynn has described tonight’s clash with the Cobblers as a ‘cup final’ for his team as they look to snap out of a poor run of form and halt their slide down the League Two table.

The Exiles were fourth after beating Northampton 3-1 at Rodney Parade in November but they’ve managed only four wins in 16 league games since, including Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Colchester United, to tumble down to 12th place and seemingly out of play-off contention.

But, separated by one point and two places in the table, victory for either team at the PTS this evening would keep alive their hopes of sneaking into the top seven this season.

“I’m just trying to win as many games as we can before the end of the season and see where it takes us,” said Flynn.

“We always knew it was going to be two tough away games and I said I wanted to win one. Tuesday is a cup final now.

“I didn’t rant and rave after the Colchester game. I had a lot of time to think about what I was going to say. Sometimes when you go in you can have heated emotions. I had a lot of time to digest and try and see how we can improve going into Tuesday.”

It appears another superb run in the FA Cup has taken its toll on Newport’s league form. They beat both Leicester City and Middlesbrough en route to the fifth round where they lost to Premier League champions Man City.

“I’ve spoken to the players and I’ve told them that we got outplayed,” added Flynn after their loss to Colchester at the weekend.

“Look, first goals do change games, but I didn’t feel it was that one which cost us the game. Colchester were very good if I’m being honest and we looked way off it.

“It is what it is. We looked very flat again, we got outplayed, I will not make any excuses. Colchester were well worthy of the three points.”