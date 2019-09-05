Flying full-back Harriman ready to hit the ground running for the Cobblers

Michael Harriman has promised to be an exciting attacking force for the Cobblers, declaring that he feels he is capable of being 'one of the best full-backs in the league'.

The 26-year-old signed a short-term contract at the PTS Academy Stadium on Wednesday, and now has until January to show what he can do in the claret and white.

A former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international, Harriman is closing in on 250 senior first team appearances, and has a proven track record at league one and league two level,

He started his career in the Premier League with Queens Park Rangers, and made two top flight apearances for the Rs - with his one start a pretty high profile one, coming in a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield in May, 2013.

He enjoyed loan spells with Gillingham and Luton Town and two temporary stints at Wycombe before joining the Chairboys on a permanent basis in the summer of 2016.

In three seasons at Adams Park he made 87 starts and seven substitute appearances, helping Gareth Ainsworth's team to promotion from Sky Bet League Two in 2017.

He was released by Wycombe at the end of last season, with Ainsworth having to trim his squad after a severe budget cut, and has been on the lookout for a new club ever since.

He has finally found a new home at the PTS, and asked about what he can bring to the Cobblers squad, Harriman said: "I am very attacking, and I feel like once I am fully match fit I will be up and down the line.

"I am one of the best full-backs in the league I think, and given then chance I can show that this season.

"If I am left one-on-one then I rarely get beaten, so we will see what happens.

"I can play both sides of the pitch and I am very versatile.

"I am equally comfortable on the left or the right, so if I get asked to do any job I will be happy to do it for the team."

The Cobblers are getting a player at a very good age, and he is hoping he can hit the ground running agter spending the past two weeks training with the club.

"I am 26, and I don't know if that is considered old nowadays!," joked the Chichester-born player.

"But I still feel as young as I ever did and just want to get out there and playing.

"Everybody says at this age players are getting into their prime, so hopefully that is what happens.

"For me now it is about getting that match fitness, getting that match sharpness back, and showing everybody what I can do."