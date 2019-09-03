Fit-again players to be involved in EFL Trophy tie with Posh

Scott Wharton and Joe Martin are among those who could return to the starting line-up for Tuesday's Leasing.com Trophy tie with Peterborough United.

While Alan McCormack and Steve Arnold are a little further away from regaining full fitness, Wharton and Martin were back in the squad for Saturday's game against Plymouth Argyle, with the latter introduced for the final 13 minutes.

Reece Hall-Johnson is also sidelined but Curle confirmed Tuesday will be used as an opportunity to help those returning from injury to build up their match sharpness, though he still intends to name a strong side against rivals Peterborough.

"It's important that we're getting some of the injured players back in training," said Curle. "Joe Martin has had two days training and Scott Wharton has trained for one day.

"But the calibre of player that they are, we can't afford to be without them for long periods and that's why Saturday was another opportunity to get them involved but not expose them to the 90 minutes because we've got to be mindful and respectful of the players.

"We need them available, we need them fit but they need training time and they need miles and you saw the intensity we want to play at on Saturday - you can't afford to have a week, 10 days without training and expect to come back in and perform.

"We try to be fair to the players and get them involved, keep them involved and the players went out there after the game because they know they need to get the miles under their belts to be available."