Fisher has lofty ambitions ahead of battle with Cornell for Cobblers' number one spot

Andrew Fisher has not come all the way to Northampton just to sit on the bench and act as David Cornell’s back-up.

The 21-year-old joined the Cobblers on-loan from Blackburn Rovers last week following the news that Steve Arnold faces at least six weeks out with a calf injury.

But Fisher is not here just to make up the numbers and his debut performance against Arsenal U21s in Tuesday’s EFL Trophy clash suggests he’s capable of giving Cornell serious competition for the gloves.

He made a couple of decent stops during the game itself, one in each half, and displayed confidence and decisiveness off his line.

He also saved Arsenal’s first spot-kick as the Cobblers won 4-3 on penalties after Sam Hoskins struck six minutes from time to cancel out James Olayinko’s tap-in for the young Gunners.

“I’m delighted with how it went,” said Fisher following his debut. “Obviously a clean sheet was what I wanted but it didn’t go that way.

“But we did well to get back into the game and to take it to penalties and it’s a keeper’s dream – just save one and then you’re the hero!

“I sort of fumbled the first one a bit. I thought I saved it before I did and started to cheer and that’s why I fumbled it, but I kept it out.”

Fisher made three competitive appearances for Blackburn before spending last season on loan at FC United of Manchester in the National League North.

Although he’s yet to play a single game in the Football League, he’s determined to give Cornell a run for his money, starting against Plymouth Argyle this coming Saturday.

“Ultimately, it’s up to the gaffer,” he added. “I’ve just been told to come in and challenge. I’ll try to do well and hopefully I’ll get my chances.

“If he does well he’ll play but if I do well hopefully I’ll play.

“I’d like to start (on Saturday) but I’ve only been here a few days so I’m not sure what the gaffer is thinking and he might keep it the same because Dai is a top goalkeeper.”

Fisher has become the second Blackburn loanee at the PTS this season after defender Scott Wharton joined earlier in the summer.

“It’s a bit of a coincidence but he told me it’s a really good club with good facilities and a good manager and that obviously persuaded me,” Fisher continued.

“The plan is to come here and get as much game-time as I can in the league, see what happens and hopefully go back to Blackburn and push there.

“I’ve had other interest from clubs in the league and the conference but they didn't suit me.”