First-team duo to miss out on Cobblers' trip to Spain

Cobblers assistant manager Colin West has confirmed that two first-team players will miss out on next week's pre-season training camp in Spain.

The Town squad fly out to the Pinatar complex in south east Spain tomorrow (Sunday) evening for a week-long training camp, which concludes with a second pre-season friendly against Coventry City on Friday.

But with only 22 places available for the trip, two members of the squad will be left behind and West confirmed that the unfortunate players to miss out are Billy Waters and Junior Morias.

"The two first-team lads, in terms of being regulars and around the first-team, are Junior and Billy Waters," said West after Saturday's 7-0 win at Sileby Rangers. "We have a certain amount of numbers we can take and we have to stick to that.

"It's just a little bit unfortunate that they're the two players who will miss out but they understand and it's not that the door is closed on them - they understand the reasons and they'll have to keep working hard."

Explaining the logic behind leaving Morias and Waters - both of whom scored against Sileby on Saturday - at home, West added: "It's a case of positional wise in terms of what we have available and what we need to take.

"We can't overload in certain positions because that would mean people won't get the game-time they need."

Not only will it be an intense week of training in Spain, the training camp also offers valuable bonding time for the new-look Cobblers squad following the arrival of 11 players this summer.

"The main reason behind it is for team bonding because we want to get out there and get everybody together with everybody mucking in," West added.

"They'll get a little bit closer with one another and it's an ideal situation for us and we're pleased the club have backed us to allow us to go and do it.

"It's an opportunity for the squad to get closer, a bit tighter and also work on things for games when we come back."