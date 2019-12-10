Financial reward for FA Cup run a 'bonus' for Cobblers as Keith Curle reacts to third-round draw against Burton Albion

Cobblers boss Keith Curle has given his reaction to the FA Cup third-round draw which pitted his side against League One Burton Albion.

Town won through to this stage with victories over non-league clubs Chippenham Town and Notts County and their reward is a trip to the Pirelli Stadium next month.

Burton, who are managed by Nigel Clough and have former Cobblers favourite John-Joe O'Toole in their ranks, are currently 15th in Sky Bet League One and defeated two League Two sides - Salford and Oldham - en route to round three.

"First and foremost, it's the achievement of getting there," said Curle when asked about the draw. "Does it make it better if you draw a big club? No.

"We concentrate on what we've done and what we've achieved and that's getting through to the third round.

"When the time comes to focus on the game, we'll do it but before then we have five or six games to play.

"We'll give the tie the full attention it deserves and it wouldn't be any different had we drawn Liverpool, Man United or Man City away from home.

"We'll show Burton the same respect as we would for any opposition and that's how we operate."

As well as the obvious on-field benefits, an FA Cup run also brings financial rewards. Cobblers have already bagged £100k in prize money this season and would more than double that with victory over Burton.

"It's important to go on a good run but as I've mentioned before, the pleasing thing for us is that it's not part of the business plan," Curle added.

"Anything we get financially in the FA Cup is a bonus and that shows good infrastructure behind the scenes because we've got a budget and we'll try to adhere to it as closely as possible.

"We also know that anything else we earn, we'll use a portion of it towards the football club if we're able to do that.

"There's other necessities and other things within the club that we're trying to put in place that do cost money - it's not all about getting a pot of money to get better players in.

"Sometimes it's about having the infrastructure in place and maintaining that infrastructure for longevity."