FEATURE: Classy Wharton quickly turning heads for Cobblers

He didn’t grab the headlines in the same way others did but Scott Wharton might well end up going down as Keith Curle’s most astute piece of business this summer.

The centre-back’s arrival on loan from Blackburn Rovers generated little fanfare – at least not on the same scale as defensive partner Charlie Goode – but, three games into the new season, he’s been about as good as anyone.

He strolled through his debut against Walsall, barely put a foot wrong at Port Vale and then produced a near-flawless display in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie at Swansea City.

What impresses most about Wharton is his calmness and composure under pressure. He not only makes timely defensive interventions, he's also adept with the ball at his feet, always looking to pass out of defence instead of immediately booting long.

“It’s been really good so far,” said the 21-year-old on his short time at the club. “It’s a good set of lads and I’ve enjoyed my time – I’ve got game-time and I want to push on for the rest of the season.

“All I can do is keep improving, keep putting in good individual performances and help the team get as many as wins as possible.”

Barring the improbable notion of victory, the Cobblers had two main objectives when they stepped foot in Wales for Tuesday League Cup tie at the Liberty.

The first was to build confidence through a good team performance, the second was to find out which, if any, fringe players are capable of giving Keith Curle a selection headache.

On both counts, Town can be pleased with their night’s work.

“It’s a tough one because for 70 minutes I thought we were excellent, we had a real good go, we were organised and we played well against Championship opposition,” reflected Wharton.

“It was a good test and we defended well as a team and the goal was well taken too so I was really impressed.

"You drop as a team when you're 1-0 up and maybe we should have taken the game to them and pushed on but I thought it was a great effort from the lads."

The visitors were rewarded for their disciplined, organised performance with Matty Warburton’s first professional goal on 61 minutes and suddenly even victory did not seem quite so improbable.

But Warburton's opening goal belatedly jolted Swansea into life. It was almost as if a switch had been flicked as they went from playing at half-pace to full throttle.

In the end, it took a £20m player in Andre Ayew to rescue Swansea and ultimately deny the Cobblers, but the final 10 minutes shouldn’t disguise what was a positive and encouraging performance.

“The small details just cost us and that’s what these teams do – they punish those mistakes,” admitted Wharton.

“The 3-1 score was probably unfair on us but the lads should be proud of themselves because we all put in a really good shift.

"Defensively we were solid and going forward we passed the ball well so we can definitely take a lot of confidence going into Macclesfield on Saturday.”