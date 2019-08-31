'Fantastic' players followed the gameplan perfectly - boss Curle thrilled by Plymouth win

Cobblers boss Keith Curle was delighted with how his players listened to the gameplan and then carried it out to a tee during Saturday's 'fantastic' 3-1 victory over Plymouth Argyle.

The two teams were in contrasting form ahead of kick-off at the PTS, with Plymouth lying second in League Two after three wins and two draws this season and Northampton, without a home victory to their name, languishing down in 20th.

But the Cobblers produced one of their best displays for a long time to completely overwhelm and at times outplay Ryan Lowe's Pilgrims, culminating in a fully deserved 3-1 victory.

Ryan Watson slammed home an early penalty before Andy Williams was the beneficiary of two Sam Hoskins assists later in the first-half, cancelling out Joe Riley's free-kick.

"It was a fantastic performance," said Curle, whose side are up to 17th. "We were very good today and ticked a lot of boxes.

"Our organisation and the willingness from the players to adapt to slightly changing our play was very good because we knew how they wanted to play.

"It was important that we stopped them having that flow to their game and because of that the 10 outfield players all had a job to do out of possession and they stuck to it and understood it very well.

"It shows they're attentive on the training ground and they believe in it. Plymouth are a very good team with some very good technicians and they have a way of playing.

"You have to disrupt that and the endeavour, the willingness and the bravery my players had today was commendable."