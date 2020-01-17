Fans and players must be patient as Curle warns Morecambe 'won't roll over' for Cobblers

Cobblers boss Keith Curle has warned his side not to take three points for granted when second-from-bottom Morecambe visit the PTS Stadium this weekend.

The Shrimps, now managed by Derek Adams, are above only Stevenage in Sky Bet League Two and haven't won away from home since October.

But they picked up a crucial 2-1 victory over Port Vale in midweek and will not make it easy for the Cobblers on Saturday - despite the contrast in league positions.

Town struggled past Stevenage in their last home game, needing a 94th minute winner, and Curle says fans and players must prepare themselves for what could be another frustrating afternoon on Saturday.

"I've said it before and I'll say it again, every game throws up different challenges and that's not just for the coaching staff, it's also for the players and the supporters," said Curle.

"The supporters have to realise that we've got no given right to win. We've done quite well at home recently but that doesn't mean it's a foregone conclusion and Morecambe will turn up on Saturday and we'll roll them over.

"It doesn't work like that and I think it showed in the Stevenage game when it took us until the 94th minute to break down a stubborn team who are fighting for their lives. Morecambe won't be any different.

"We know it won't be an easy game. They'll come here and they'll try and frustrate us. I don't think it'll be an open, expansive game and they'll get people behind the ball."

Cobblers are in superb form at home, though, having not lost any of their last eight games at the PTS, seven of which have been wins.

"We're looking forward to playing at home and we've had good support at home, which has been built on the results we've had," Curle added.

"The results have been pleasing with six wins and a draw and I don't think people are enjoying coming to the PTS Stadium.

"Likewise, clubs are looking forward to playing us at home because they know we will bring a good following which creates a good atmosphere and also revenue for them as well."