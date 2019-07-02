Facey set for quick return to Cobblers after finding new club

Shay Facey will return to the PTS Academy Stadium on the first day of the new season after signing for Walsall this week.

The 24-year-old right-back, released by Cobblers boss Keith Curle at the end of last season following 18 months at the club, finds himself back in League Two with Darrell Clarke’s Saddlers.

The former Man City youth player, who made 42 appearances for Northampton, told Walsall’s website: “I’m really happy to be here. I’ve known for about a week I was coming to the club, so I’m happy to have got things over the line.

“My first meeting with Darrell Clarke was very positive. He seems like the type of manager who is very confident, not only in himself but in the bunch of lads he has got at the club, along with his staff.

“He told me to believe in myself and everything he said was positive. I have learned something new from every team I have been with during my career and I will be looking to bring those experiences here to Walsall.

“I just want to get off on the right foot, get acquainted with everyone in and around the club and make a really good first impression, on and off the pitch.”

Clarke added: “Shay has very decent pedigree. He was at Manchester City for a long time as a youngster and got good experience on loan.

“He’s my sort of player, one with something to prove. The hunger and desire’s there to kick himself on.

“He’s got pace, a good leap on him, energy – all things a modern-day full-back has to have.

“He adds a bit of experience at 24 and he’ll be competing for the right-back slot with Cameron Norman.”