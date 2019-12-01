FA Cup win pleases Curle as Cobblers make smooth progress

Cobblers boss Keith Curle felt his side's 'focus' was bang on the money during their 3-1 victory over Notts County in round two of the FA Cup on Sunday.

Coming up against non-league opposition for the second time in the competition, Town again avoided a stressful afternoon thanks to two goals in the first 25 minutes at the PTS.

Scott Wharton and Vadaine Oliver were on target and when Harry Smith nodded home a third in the second-half, Curle knew his team would take their place in Monday's third-round draw.

"It was a job well done," he said. "The result is the all-important thing in cup competitions and first and foremost we had to make sure the focus of the players was right.

"And I think it was. It's been a good environment and a good working environment with a focus that we knew we had a gameplan and we did our work on them.

"We knew what their threats would be and we knew where we could cause them problems and we dealt with them.

"I went to watch them against Boreham Wood on Tuesday and they've got some good players and their focus is on getting promotion.

"Sometimes it's not about style of play, it's about winning games and I think they did themselves credit because they didn't fold.

"But it was a good delivery for the first goal and it's something we spend a lot of time on set-pieces - it's not something that just happens.

"You have to get the understanding right, the starting positions right and the delivery right and also have the desire and willingness to get on the end of it. When those are all ticked, it's a difficult ball for the opposition to defend."