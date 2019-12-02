FA CUP THIRD ROUND DRAW: Cobblers to meet old favourite after landing League One opposition

Cobblers have been drawn away to John-Joe O'Toole's Burton Albion in the third round of the FA Cup.

Keith Curle's side will travel to the Pirelli Stadium to take on the Brewers, managed by Nigel Clough, in the New Year.

Burton, currently 14th in Sky Bet League One having won at Sunderland last time out, snapped up O'Toole in the summer after he was released by Northampton at the end of last season.

The 31-year-old played almost 200 games for the Cobblers between 2014 and 2019 and was a key figure in their title success in 2015/16. He's featured 24 times for Burton this season.

Curle's men reached this stage of the competition with wins over non-league teams Chippenham Town and Notts County, while Burton beat Salford and Oldham.

Third round ties will take place over the weekend of January 3-6, which means Northampton's scheduled League Two clash at Leyton Orient on January 4 will be rearranged.

Tony Adams and Micah Richards conducted tonight's draw live on BBC TWO from the Etihad Stadium, home of holders and five-time champions Manchester City.

The FA have also announced that all third-round ties will kick-off one minute late as part of a campaign to promote mental health.

"We know men in particular can be reluctant to talk about the subject, so it is important we use football as a vehicle to stress the importance of mental fitness," FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said.

Draw in full

Leicester City v Wigan Athletic

QPR v Swansea City

Fulham v Aston Villa

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

Wolves v Manchester United

Charlton Athletic v West Brom

Rochdale or Boston United v Newcastle United

Cardiff City v Forest Green Rovers or Carlisle United

Oxford United v Exeter City or Hartlepool United

Sheffield United v AFC Fylde

Southampton v Huddersfield Town

Liverpool v Everton

Bristol City v Shrewsbury Town

Bournemouth v Luton Town

Brighton v Sheffield Wednesday

Bristol Rovers or Plymouth Argyle v Coventry City or Ipswich Town

Eastleigh or Crewe Alexandra v Barnsley

Manchester City v Port Vale

Middlesbrough v Tottenham

Reading v Blackpool

Watford v Tranmere Rovers

Preston v Norwich City

Millwall v Newport County

Crystal Palace v Derby County

Solihull Moors or Rotherham United v Hull City

Brentford v Stoke City

Fleetwood Town v Portsmouth

Arsenal v Leeds United

Gillingham v West Ham United

Burton Albion v NORTHAMPTON TOWN

Burnley v Peterborough United

Birmingham City v Blackburn Rovers