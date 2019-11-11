FA CUP SECOND ROUND DRAW: Cobblers handed non-league opposition again

Cobblers have been drawn at home to non-league Notts County in the second round of the FA Cup.
Keith Curle's side will take on Neal Ardley's Magpies across the weekend of November 29 to December 2.
Notts County were relegated from League Two last season and are currently eighth in the National League.
Cobblers reached this stage of the competition with a 3-0 win at Chippenham Town on Sunday while County progressed in much more dramatic fashion, Ben Turner scoring an injury-time winner in a 3-2 victory at Ebbsfleet United on Saturday.
In the previous round, Ardley's team edged past Northern Premier League outfit Belper Town 2-1.
Northampton played Notts County as recently as April of this year when Sam Hoskins and Daniel Powell netted in a 2-2 draw. The last meeting between the two at the PTS Stadium ended goalless last September.
Full draw:
Blackpool v Maidstone United
Harrogate/Portsmouth v Altrincham
Shrewsbury/Bradford v Mansfield Town
Coventry City v Ipswich/Lincoln
Kingstonian v AFC Fylde
Tranmere/Wycombe v Chichester City
Walsall/Darlington v Oxford United
Cambridge United/Exeter City v Yeovil/Hartlepool United
Stourbridge/Eastleigh v Crewe Alexandra
Forest Green Rovers v Carlisle United
Solihull Moors v Rotherham United
Sunderland/Gillingham v AFC Wimbledon/Doncaster
Wrexham/Rochdale v Boston United
Stevenage/Peterborough United v Dover Athletic
Oldham Athletic v Salford/Burton Albion
Maldon & Tiptree v Grimsby/Newport
Crawley Town v Fleetwood Town
Cheltenham/Swindon v Port Vale
Northampton Town v Notts County
Bristol Rovers/Bromley v Plymouth Argyle