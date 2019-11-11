FA CUP SECOND ROUND DRAW: Cobblers handed non-league opposition again

Cobblers have been drawn at home to non-league Notts County in the second round of the FA Cup.

Keith Curle's side will take on Neal Ardley's Magpies across the weekend of November 29 to December 2.

Notts County were relegated from League Two last season and are currently eighth in the National League.

Cobblers reached this stage of the competition with a 3-0 win at Chippenham Town on Sunday while County progressed in much more dramatic fashion, Ben Turner scoring an injury-time winner in a 3-2 victory at Ebbsfleet United on Saturday.

In the previous round, Ardley's team edged past Northern Premier League outfit Belper Town 2-1.

Northampton played Notts County as recently as April of this year when Sam Hoskins and Daniel Powell netted in a 2-2 draw. The last meeting between the two at the PTS Stadium ended goalless last September.

Full draw:

Blackpool v Maidstone United

Harrogate/Portsmouth v Altrincham

Shrewsbury/Bradford v Mansfield Town

Coventry City v Ipswich/Lincoln

Kingstonian v AFC Fylde

Tranmere/Wycombe v Chichester City

Walsall/Darlington v Oxford United

Cambridge United/Exeter City v Yeovil/Hartlepool United

Stourbridge/Eastleigh v Crewe Alexandra

Forest Green Rovers v Carlisle United

Solihull Moors v Rotherham United

Sunderland/Gillingham v AFC Wimbledon/Doncaster

Wrexham/Rochdale v Boston United

Stevenage/Peterborough United v Dover Athletic

Oldham Athletic v Salford/Burton Albion

Maldon & Tiptree v Grimsby/Newport

Crawley Town v Fleetwood Town

Cheltenham/Swindon v Port Vale

Northampton Town v Notts County

Bristol Rovers/Bromley v Plymouth Argyle