FA CUP FOURTH ROUND DRAW: Cobblers handed home tie against Rooney's Derby County

Cobblers have been drawn at home to Derby County in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Rams, who now have Wayne Rooney in their ranks, are struggling in 17th in the Championship but shocked Crystal Palace in round three.

Fourth-round ties will take place over the weekend of January 24-27, which means Northampton's scheduled League Two clash at Leyton Orient on January 25 will be rearranged.

Alex Scott, who played for England and Arsenal Women, was joined by former Arsenal defender and Leeds manager David O'Leary to conduct tonight's draw.