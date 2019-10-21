FA CUP FIRST ROUND DRAW: Cobblers handed trip to non-League Chippenham Town

The Cobblers have been handed a tricky looking trip to non-League Chippenham Town in the first round of the FA Cup.
Keith Curle's men have been paired with the National League South outfit, and will travel to Wiltshire on the weekend of November 8-11.
Chippenham play at Hardenhuish Park, which has a capacity of 3,000, and they are currently 12th place in their league and progressed into the first round thanks to a 3-0 win at Whyteleafe on Saturday.
They are managed by Mark Collier, who has previously managed Swindon Supermarine and coached in the academy at Swindon Town.
The draw was made live on BBC2, and was made by former England international Karen Carney and former Leeds United and Everton striker Jermaine Beckford.
Non-League minnows Chichester were the lucky team to receive a bye straight through to round two.
Full FA Cup first round draw:
Ipswich v Lincoln
Oxford City v Solihull Moors
Crawley v Scunthorpe
Harrogate Town v Portsmouth
Colchester v Coventry
Sunderland v Gillingham
Dulwich Hamlet v Carlisle
Bolton v Plymouth
York v Altrincham
Chesterfield/Wrexham v Rochdale
Maidstone United v Torquay
Leyton Orient v Maldon and Tiptree
Chippenham Town v Northampton
Haringey/Yeovil v Hartlepool
Cambridge United v Exeter City
Whitby/Stourbridge v Welling/Eastleigh
Salford v Burton Albion
Forest Green Rovers v Sutton/Billericay
Bristol Rovers v Bromley
Ebbsfleet/Woking v Notts County
Walsall v Darlington
Nantwich v AFC Fylde
AFC Wimbledon v Doncaster
Hayes and Yeading/Poole v Oxford United
Shrewsbury v Bradford
Grimsby v Newport County
Gateshead v Oldham
Mansfield v Chorley
Dover v Southend
Tranmere v Wycombe
Carshalton v Boston
Cheltenham v Swindon
Accrington v Crewe
Potters Bar/Barnet v Fleetwood
Macclesfield v Kingstonian
Maidenhead/Wealdstone v Rotherham
Blackpool v Morecambe
MK Dons v Port Vale
Stevenage v Peterborough
Bye: Chichester