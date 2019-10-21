FA CUP FIRST ROUND DRAW: Cobblers handed trip to non-League Chippenham Town

The Cobblers have been handed a tricky looking trip to non-League Chippenham Town in the first round of the FA Cup.

Keith Curle's men have been paired with the National League South outfit, and will travel to Wiltshire on the weekend of November 8-11.

Chippenham play at Hardenhuish Park, which has a capacity of 3,000, and they are currently 12th place in their league and progressed into the first round thanks to a 3-0 win at Whyteleafe on Saturday.

They are managed by Mark Collier, who has previously managed Swindon Supermarine and coached in the academy at Swindon Town.

The draw was made live on BBC2, and was made by former England international Karen Carney and former Leeds United and Everton striker Jermaine Beckford.

Non-League minnows Chichester were the lucky team to receive a bye straight through to round two.

Full FA Cup first round draw:

Ipswich v Lincoln

Oxford City v Solihull Moors

Crawley v Scunthorpe

Harrogate Town v Portsmouth

Colchester v Coventry

Sunderland v Gillingham

Dulwich Hamlet v Carlisle

Bolton v Plymouth

York v Altrincham

Chesterfield/Wrexham v Rochdale

Maidstone United v Torquay

Leyton Orient v Maldon and Tiptree

Chippenham Town v Northampton

Haringey/Yeovil v Hartlepool

Cambridge United v Exeter City

Whitby/Stourbridge v Welling/Eastleigh

Salford v Burton Albion

Forest Green Rovers v Sutton/Billericay

Bristol Rovers v Bromley

Ebbsfleet/Woking v Notts County

Walsall v Darlington

Nantwich v AFC Fylde

AFC Wimbledon v Doncaster

Hayes and Yeading/Poole v Oxford United

Shrewsbury v Bradford

Grimsby v Newport County

Gateshead v Oldham

Mansfield v Chorley

Dover v Southend

Tranmere v Wycombe

Carshalton v Boston

Cheltenham v Swindon

Accrington v Crewe

Potters Bar/Barnet v Fleetwood

Macclesfield v Kingstonian

Maidenhead/Wealdstone v Rotherham

Blackpool v Morecambe

MK Dons v Port Vale

Stevenage v Peterborough

Bye: Chichester