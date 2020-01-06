FA CUP DRAW: Cobblers handed home tie against Rooney's Derby County in fourth round

Cobblers have been drawn at home to Derby County in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Rams, who now have Wayne Rooney in their ranks, are currently placed 17th in the Championship and shocked Premier League Crystal Palace in round three.

Chris Martin scored the only goal of the game in Saturday's 1-0 victory at Selhurst Park.

Derby will now travel to the PTS Academy Stadium for the fourth-round tie with Town later in the month. Rooney, who played for Manchester United and Everton, officially signed for County as a player-coach in January.

The former England captain has already played at Sixfields when his Man United side ran out 3-1 winners over the Cobblers in the League Cup third-round in 2016.

Cobblers and Derby last met way back in 1967, some 53 years ago, when the Rams won 4-3 in Division Two.

Fourth-round ties will take place over the weekend of January 24-27, which means Northampton's scheduled League Two clash at Cheltenham on January 25 will be rearranged.

Alex Scott, who played for England and Arsenal Women, was joined by former Arsenal defender and Leeds manager David O'Leary to conduct tonight's draw.

Draw in full:

Watford/Tranmere vs Wolves/Manchester United

Hull City vs Chelsea

Southampton vs Middlesbrough/Tottenham

QPR vs Sheff Weds

Bournemouth vs Arsenal/Leeds

Brentford vs Leicester

Northampton vs Derby

Millwall vs Sheffield United

West Ham vs West Brom

Reading/Blackpool vs Cardiff/Carlisle

Burnley vs Norwich

Bristol Rovers/Coventry City vs Birmingham City

Man City vs Fulham

Rochdale/Newcastle vs Oxford

Portsmouth vs Barnsley

Bristol City/Shrewsbury vs Liverpool