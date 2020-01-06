FA CUP DRAW: Cobblers handed home tie against Rooney's Derby County in fourth round

Cobblers have been drawn at home to Derby County in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
The Rams, who now have Wayne Rooney in their ranks, are currently placed 17th in the Championship and shocked Premier League Crystal Palace in round three.
Chris Martin scored the only goal of the game in Saturday's 1-0 victory at Selhurst Park.
Derby will now travel to the PTS Academy Stadium for the fourth-round tie with Town later in the month. Rooney, who played for Manchester United and Everton, officially signed for County as a player-coach in January.
The former England captain has already played at Sixfields when his Man United side ran out 3-1 winners over the Cobblers in the League Cup third-round in 2016.
Cobblers and Derby last met way back in 1967, some 53 years ago, when the Rams won 4-3 in Division Two.
Fourth-round ties will take place over the weekend of January 24-27, which means Northampton's scheduled League Two clash at Cheltenham on January 25 will be rearranged.
Alex Scott, who played for England and Arsenal Women, was joined by former Arsenal defender and Leeds manager David O'Leary to conduct tonight's draw.
Draw in full:
Watford/Tranmere vs Wolves/Manchester United
Hull City vs Chelsea
Southampton vs Middlesbrough/Tottenham
QPR vs Sheff Weds
Bournemouth vs Arsenal/Leeds
Brentford vs Leicester
Northampton vs Derby
Millwall vs Sheffield United
West Ham vs West Brom
Reading/Blackpool vs Cardiff/Carlisle
Burnley vs Norwich
Bristol Rovers/Coventry City vs Birmingham City
Man City vs Fulham
Rochdale/Newcastle vs Oxford
Portsmouth vs Barnsley
Bristol City/Shrewsbury vs Liverpool