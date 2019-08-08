Explained: Why Cobblers still have three weeks to do business

Cobblers still have a little over three weeks to conduct any further transfer business either through permanent signings or in the loan market.

Following a slight tweak to the system, the summer transfer window's new deadline for League One and League Two clubs is Monday, September 2, at 5pm - slightly later than the traditional date of August 31 which this year falls on a Saturday.

But today, Thursday, is deadline day for clubs in the Premier League and Championship who must have their business wrapped up by 5pm this evening. The system has been altered for the 2019/20 campaign after an EFL vote to keep the Championship in line with the top tier.

However, Premier League and Championship clubs will still be permitted to sell or loan players to other leagues after today's deadline, which could benefit the Cobblers.

It is anticipated that once teams in the top two divisions have assembled their squads, they will then be able to offload players either deemed surplus to requirements or youngsters who require game-time out on loan in the lower leagues.

That's where Northampton could come in and Keith Curle has previously suggested he's not finished in the transfer market with three weeks left to do business.

After making Scott Wharton his 12th summer signing, Curle said: "I don't think any manager is ever going to be happy.

"The recruitment process is a continuing, fluid cycle but we're always on the lookout for improvement for our squad. There'll still be players who will become available that we think we can add to our squad.

"It's not about the amount of money you spend or the size of your budget, it's about the availability of the money to go and spend and invest in the club."