Exeter boss Taylor: We must match 'dangerous' Cobblers for 'physicality' to win out

Exeter City boss Matt Taylor has become the latest opposing manager to stress the importance of matching the Cobblers for 'physicality' when they host Keith Curle's side at St James Park on Saturday.

Taylor, who replaced Paul Tisdale in 2018, saw his side fall just short of the play-offs last season but they've made an excellent start to the current campaign and sit fourth in Sky Bet League Two.

While the Cobblers have won five of their last six league games, Exeter are currently unbeaten in seven across all competitions and beat Oxford United on penalties in the EFL Trophy on Wednesday.

Discussing the importance of the physical battle on Saturday, Taylor said: “It’s key to any game of football. We know what Northampton are about but as much as people talk about their physicality they’ve got some good players too at our level as well.

"There’s a lot of dangers in their team, but we’re at home and we’ve got to back ourselves. They’re a team in and around us in terms of the league at the moment and a team that we expect to be pushing at the right end of the table.

“So there’s a lot to play for this weekend and certainly a game that we’ve been looking forward to this week on the back of last weekend.”

The Grecians have lost only once at home this season and Taylor is backing his side to continue that record on Saturday.

He said: “They’re the in-form team in the division at the moment, blowing teams away. But our home form has been strong throughout the season and we’ve got to keep backing ourselves in these home games, producing a performance which gives us a chance of winning the game.

“We’ve got to match their physicality and then play when we can play, I’m sure they’ll do the same, but it will be about who gets to the ball first and who uses the ball wisely and who gains a little bit of control in the game.”