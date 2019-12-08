Exeter boss Taylor: Cobblers are a 'seriously good team' - but we played 'much better football'

Exeter manager Matt Taylor hailed the Cobblers as 'a seriously good team' but felt his side played 'much better football' during their 3-2 victory on Saturday.

Exeter went into the game with only one two wins in their last six league matches and they had to do things the hard way after falling behind to Charlie Goode's 33rd minute opener.

Randall Williams levelled things up with a long-range strike shortly before half-time and then quickfire goals from Aaron Martin and Alex Fisher took the Grecians up to second place in Sky Bet League Two.

“I was really pleased with a 25 to 30-minute spell in the second-half,” said Taylor. “I thought first-half was probably a messy game where both teams were cancelling each other out to a certain extent.

"They got ahead through a set-piece and we got back in the game from a moment of good quality from Randell and then second-half I thought we were more like ourselves.

“We played much better football, we had more control of the ball in better areas of the pitch and we started to look dangerous and scored two really good goals off the back of that.

"I was so pleased we managed to get two goals ahead because Northampton are a good team and they keep coming and coming at you and pegging you back, so that was so important.

"They scored a poor goal from our point of view - but a good goal from their point of view - to get back in the game and then we held out relatively comfortably and still had a few opportunities ourselves.

“We just didn’t have an ounce of control in that first period when it was messy so we could get the ball on the floor and then we could hurt them and we could work our way up the pitch.

"We knew there would be a little bit of space and we did work ourselves up the pitch and then the goals have come off the back of set-pieces. They are a seriously good team, with a lot of good players for this level, so we are really pleased with that game.”