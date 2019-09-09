Ex-Town boss Austin back in work at Watford

Former Cobblers boss Dean Austin is set to return to work as assistant manager of Premier League side Watford.

The Watford Observer is reporting that Austin has been reunited with Quique Sanchez Flores, who was named Javi Gracia's replacement as Hornets chief on Saturday.

Austin, a former Watford academy player, initially joined the Cobblers as assistant manager under Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink at the start of their 2017/18 League One campaign.

Hasselbaink was sacked in April 2018 and Austin took on the role of caretaker manager before earning the full-time job in the summer, although he lasted only 10 league games of the following season, dismissed after Town were thrashed 4-0 by Mansfield just under 12 months ago.

The 49-year-old represented Tottenham, Crystal Palace and St Albans during his playing career before moving into coaching.

In 2015, he was appointed a member of Slavisa Jokanovic's backroom staff at Watford and was given a new contract following promotion to the Premier League that season, before leaving to work alongside Hasselbaink at the Cobblers.

But he's now back at Vicarage Road as assistant manager following the re-appointment of Flores.