Ex-Cobblers skipper Richards links up with League Two rivals on short-term deal

Cobblers' former title-winning skipper Marc Richards has joined Town's League Two rivals Cambridge United on a short-term contract.

The 37-year old featured in two promotion-winning spells with the Cobblers, firstly winning it under current Cambridge boss Colin Calderwood before receiving the club's Player of the Year award in his second stint when Chris Wilder famously led Town to the League Two title in 2016.

Richards, who's also achieved promotion with Barnsley and Chesterfield, has an impressive goalscoring record across his 19-year career, netting 184 times in over 580 appearances. His other clubs include Blackburn Rovers, Barnsley, Port Vale and Chesterfield.

Now joining Cambridge for the first half of the 2019/20 campaign, Richards said: "It's been a long summer with lots of ups and downs from last season but I'm absolutely delighted to be here now.

"Working with Colin (Calderwood) before I know what he is all about, I know what his teams are like and that has played a massive factor in me deciding to join Cambridge United.

"He's had a lot of success at this level with multiple promotions and play-offs too, and that is something that I am looking for. The move felt like a no brainer. I can't wait to get going."

Calderwood added: "Marc is a mature individual who shows real leadership qualities. He has an excellent record of promotions with teams across varying levels and that's a very valuable attribute to have.

"Once he has worked on his sharpness with the ball to allow him to find his rhythm again, he'll really add to the group of players we have now put together in that area of the field.

"We have now got Jabo Ibehre and Marc who bring a lot of experience and know-how at the latter stages of their careers, which ensures a good balance in the squad with the three younger strikers in Harvey Knibbs, Andrew Dallas and Sam Smith.

"We have a lot more strength in depth than we had last year and it will now be about identifying the best partnerships on the form of players as the season progresses. We have given ourselves ammunition to be dangerous, and have the depth that ensures players really challenging each other for a position in the team."