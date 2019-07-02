Ex-Cobblers coach takes charge at Bury

Former Cobblers assistant manager Paul Wilkinson has been named manager of League One outfit Bury, just two weeks after signing a two-year deal as Truro City boss.

The 54-year-old was named caretaker boss of Truro in March but could not prevent them from relegation to the Premier Division South, and despite being made permanent manager, he’s swiftly left the club.

Wilkinson was appointed Northampton’s assistant manager in 2016, working alongside Rob Page following Chris Wilder’s decision to leave for Sheffield United at the end of the previous season.

Wilkinson was named caretaker manager of the Cobblers after Page was sacked in January 2017 but he oversaw just one match, a 2-1 defeat to Scunthorpe United.

The former Everton striker started coaching in 2000 and has also worked at Leeds United, Grimsby Town, Cardiff City.

“Bury is a club with a great history,” Wilkinson told the club website after his appointment. “I can’t wait to get started. I’m determined to drive the club forward in the right direction.”

A forward in his playing days, Wilkinson made more than 650 appearances during his career as he turned out for Everton, Nottingham Forest, Watford, Middlesbrough and Barnsley, as well as winning four England U21 caps.

His first job in coaching came working with the youth team at Leeds and he has since had two spells in caretaker charge in the English Football League, including the Cobblers.

Bury general manager Scott Johnson added: “It’s such a strong foot forward. Paul is a manager with a wealth of experience and is exactly what we need and is required for League One football.”