Ex-Cobbler Van Veen 'very confident' Scunthorpe can beat his former club

Kevin van Veen is looking forward to seeing some old friends when his Scunthorpe United side face the Cobblers on Saturday - but once 3pm comes around his sole focus will be on winning the game.

Having joined in January 2018, van Veen endured a horror start to his Northampton career and was plagued by injury and loss of form as the club were relegated out of League One.

He improved the following season and scored 10 times in all competitions before moving back to Scunthorpe, where he's currently top of the scoring charts with four goals in seven appearances this season.

"I’ve got a lot of friends who are players there still and I’ve got a connection with the gaffer Keith Curle," the Dutchman told the club website ahead of Saturday's game.

"When the game starts on Saturday, that will be forgotten and we’ll try to get three points.

“I’ve been positive about recent performances as a team and personally. I expect a tough game but I’m very confident we’ll get the result.”

It took van Veen, now 28, over a month to earn his first league start of the season under Paul Hurst but he's since started four of Scunthorpe's last six games, scoring four goals during that time.

“I’ve not really got a target because I’ve missed some games," he added. "I do try to get as many goals and assists as I can.

“I’ve been training well and playing to keep the shirt. We’ve got some good strikers and that pushes me to do better.

“Our luck has turned. At the start of the season, we lost games we shouldn’t lose. We just need to get three points now and it doesn’t mater how.

"A draw is a good result but we need to get some wins on the board now.”