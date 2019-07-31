Ex-Cobbler Marquis leaves Donny and heads to the south coast

Former Northampton striker John Marquis has left Doncaster Rovers and joined League One rivals Portsmouth on a three-year deal.

The prolific Marquis, now 27, spent two loan spells at the Cobblers, the second of which came during the back end of the title-winning season when he scored six times in 15 appearances, but much to the frustration of supporters, neither of his stints at Sixfields became permanent moves.

After seven loan spells in just three years from parent club Millwall - including a short period at Portsmouth six years ago - Marquis finally left the London club for Doncaster in the summer of 2016 and he was an instant hit, netting 67 times across the three following campaigns.

His 26 goals last season led Donny to the League One play-offs before they were beaten on penalties by Charlton Athletic in the semi-finals - despite Marquis scoring in the second leg.

And now he has opted to leave Doncaster and move to Portsmouth, who also lost in the League One play-offs last term.

“It’s nice to be back – on a permanent deal this time – after six years and there have been a lot of changes," said the former Town man upon signing at Fratton Park.

"I’ve learnt from all of my loan moves – whether or not they’ve gone well – and had three enjoyable years at Doncaster. Moving south was a factor in my decision because my fiancée’s family live in Brighton and we’re expecting our second child next week.

“The club’s obviously in a much better position than it was back then and this is a good opportunity, so I’m excited to get started."