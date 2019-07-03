Ex-Cobbler Buchanan ‘can’t wait to get started’ at his new home

David Buchanan says he ‘can’t wait to get started’ at Chesterfield after signing for the non-league club following his release from the Cobblers at the end of last season.

The security of a two-year contract, coupled with the possibility of adding another promotion to his CV, persuaded Buchanan to make his first foray into non-league football with Chesterfield last month despite interest from several Football League clubs.

The 33-year-old’s four-year stay at the Cobblers, during which time he made nearly 200 appearances at left-back, came to end in May when manager Keith Curle opted not to hand him a new contract.

But it hasn’t taken him long to move on and find a new home having signed for the Spireites, who were guided to safety by new manager John Sheridan last season, eventually finishing 14th in the National League.

“It’s always good to get your future sorted,” Buchanan told the club website. “I met the manager a couple of weeks ago and I’m glad it’s done and dusted.

“I can’t wait to get started. I’m someone who gives 100 per cent every time I put the shirt on. Not only on a Saturday or Tuesday night, I give everything every day in training.

“Also, being in and around the football club because I’m a big advocate for doing things in the community.

“I’m one of those professionals that when they sign for a football club they have to be fully committed.”

Buchanan, who has over 550 senior games to his name, has experience of working under Chesterfield assistant manager Glynn Snodin during his time at Preston.

He said: “I worked with Glynn Snodin at Preston for three years. He was a big factor in me coming here because I know what type of football he likes us to play and I’ve played against John Sheridan’s teams a lot.

“I know he likes to get the ball down and play at a high tempo. It’s the type of team I want to get involved in and the gaffer is very experienced.

“He’s been a top player in his day and at management level, he wants to achieve things.

“I think with this group of players, the management team and the setup we have here, there’s no reason why we shouldn’t be at the top of the table.”