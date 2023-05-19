News you can trust since 1931
Cobblers will be in League One next seasonCobblers will be in League One next season
Every League One retained list announced so far

Clubs in the bottom two tiers of the EFL have been trimming their squads this month ahead of the summer transfer window.

By James Heneghan
Published 19th May 2023, 09:40 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 09:50 BST

Clubs must notify players as to whether or not they are being retained by the third Saturday of May, which this year falls tomorrow (May 20). Want to see how Northampton’s new League One rivals are shaping up? Are there any names here that take your fancy? A few ex-Cobblers feature. Check out all the retained lists announced so far...

Released - Liam Bridcutt, Luke Garbutt, Harvey Hughes, Beryly Lubala, Gary Madine, Chris Maxwell, Kevin Stewart, Joe Strawn

1. Blackpool (relegated from the Championship)

Released - Liam Bridcutt, Luke Garbutt, Harvey Hughes, Beryly Lubala, Gary Madine, Chris Maxwell, Kevin Stewart, Joe Strawn Photo: Clive Brunskill

Released - Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, Ben Radcliffe, Thierry Latty-Fairweather, William Kokolo, Louis Moult, Chris McCann, Sam Winnall, Ben Garratt, Jonny Smith, Callum Hawkins

2. Burton Albion

Released - Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, Ben Radcliffe, Thierry Latty-Fairweather, William Kokolo, Louis Moult, Chris McCann, Sam Winnall, Ben Garratt, Jonny Smith, Callum Hawkins Photo: Michael Regan

Released - Greg Taylor, Liam O’Neil, Dimitar Mitov, Harvey Knibbs, Joe Ironside, Sam Smith, Shilow Tracey, George Williams, Lloyd Jones, Ben Worman

3. Cambridge United

Released - Greg Taylor, Liam O’Neil, Dimitar Mitov, Harvey Knibbs, Joe Ironside, Sam Smith, Shilow Tracey, George Williams, Lloyd Jones, Ben Worman Photo: Pete Norton

Released - Macauley Bonne, Sean Clare, Alex Gilbey, Nathan Harness, Ryan Inniss, Albie Morgan

4. Charlton Athletic

Released - Macauley Bonne, Sean Clare, Alex Gilbey, Nathan Harness, Ryan Inniss, Albie Morgan Photo: Alex Pantling

Related topics:League OneEFLNorthampton