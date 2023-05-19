Clubs in the bottom two tiers of the EFL have been trimming their squads this month ahead of the summer transfer window.
Clubs must notify players as to whether or not they are being retained by the third Saturday of May, which this year falls tomorrow (May 20). Want to see how Northampton’s new League One rivals are shaping up? Are there any names here that take your fancy? A few ex-Cobblers feature. Check out all the retained lists announced so far...
1. Blackpool (relegated from the Championship)
Released - Liam Bridcutt, Luke Garbutt, Harvey Hughes, Beryly Lubala, Gary Madine, Chris Maxwell, Kevin Stewart, Joe Strawn Photo: Clive Brunskill
2. Burton Albion
Released - Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, Ben Radcliffe, Thierry Latty-Fairweather, William Kokolo, Louis Moult, Chris McCann, Sam Winnall, Ben Garratt, Jonny Smith, Callum Hawkins Photo: Michael Regan
3. Cambridge United
Released - Greg Taylor, Liam O’Neil, Dimitar Mitov, Harvey Knibbs, Joe Ironside, Sam Smith, Shilow Tracey, George Williams, Lloyd Jones, Ben Worman Photo: Pete Norton
4. Charlton Athletic
Released - Macauley Bonne, Sean Clare, Alex Gilbey, Nathan Harness, Ryan Inniss, Albie Morgan Photo: Alex Pantling