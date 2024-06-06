EFL transfer news: Find out who is going where around League One and Two - Thursday June 6
Here we bring you the latest news from across League One and Two for Thursday June 6.
EFL: Latest news from League One and Two
A move north
Will Ferry is to leave Cheltenham Town for SPL side Dundee United.
Ferry was offered a new deal with the Robins but the 23-year-old has made the decision to move on, ending his two-year-spell in Gloucestershire.
A step down
Walsall has confirmed that winger Tom Knowles will join Vanarama National League side Forest Green Rovers upon the expiry of his contract later this month.
25-year-old Knowles made ninety-two appearances for the Saddlers after joining from Yeovil Town in the summer of 2022.
On the move?
Cheltenham Town are expected to sign goalkeeper Joe Day on a free transfer following his departure from Newport County later this month, as per Gloucestershire Live.
Day, 33, spent last season at Newport County, Woking and Yeovil Town making 44 appearances between the National League South, National League and FA Cup.
Some reaction
Dan Chesters
"I feel very happy to know that I will be signing as a permanent player! I have really enjoyed it so far, the staff, players, and the fans have all been really welcoming to me and it is really starting to feel like home."
Looking forward to the upcoming season, Chesters said, "I cannot wait to get back with the lads for pre-season and meeting up with everyone again. I have been keeping myself fit, but I have had a couple of weeks off just to rest and relax, and I am very excited and keen to get back into the swing of things now.”
Barrow have signed Everton academy product Katia Kouyate on a free transfer.
The 20-year-old has joined the Cumbrian side on a three-year contract after the expiry of his deal with the Premier League club.
Reaction to the move
Katia Kouyate
"I play anywhere across the front three but predominantly on the left or down the middle.
"I'm a quick and direct player who likes to take people on one versus one, I like to make things happen and I like to get myself on the scoreboard."
Done deal
Salford City have announced the permanent signing of winger Dan Chesters from West Ham United. The 22-year-old, who initially joined the Ammies on loan in February, has signed a two-year deal with the club.
Promotion-winner off to MK?
Free agent Laurence Maguire is poised to sign for MK Dons, according to reports on Sussex World.
He spent the season on loan from Chesterfield, but was released at the end of the season by his parent club.
Reaction to the deal
Calvin Ramsay
“When I was driving to the training ground, there was real excitement, and I am hungry to get going and show everyone what I can do."
Loan deal agreed
Defender Calvin Ramsay joins Wigan on a season loan from Liverpool.
