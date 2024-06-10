Live

EFL transfer news: Find out who is going where around League One and Two - Monday June 10

Find out what is happening in League One and Two here.
It might be the close season but there is still plenty going on around the EFL.

Here we bring you the latest news from across League One and Two for Monday June 10.

EFL: Latest news from League One and Two

13:35 BST

“I’m not saying I’m going to spend any money on transfer fees now. I’ve spent £100,000 over 16 years so I think, monetary-wise, we’re going to be where we are at this moment in time – that could change. “That (low budget) doesn’t scare me, we had the lowest budget in League Two when we got promoted so I think that it’s how you spend your money, how you recruit.

Derek Adams
13:34 BST

Defiant at Morecambe

Derek Adams remains unfazed about pitting his wits against clubs with bigger budgets in League Two when next season kicks off, report the Lancaster Guardian.

Derek Adams is ready for the challenge ahead.Derek Adams is ready for the challenge ahead.
13:31 BST

And a bit of reaction here

"Delighted to have signed a new deal with the club and to be honest I've been in constant conversation since the end of last season."  "I've been in conversation with Jamie Russell and the new Manager, and they've both shown and described to me how they see my role at Swindon Town, and moving into next season I want to get more goals and assists and create more of those moments from last season."

Sean McGurk
13:30 BST

A new deal

Sean McGurk has agreed a new contract at Swindon.

13:28 BST

A target for Swindon

Swindon Town have approached Jack Payne ahead of a potential reunion, as per The Deck.

Payne, 29, spent last season on loan in League Two with MK Dons. He made 48 appearances across all competitions last season and scored seven and assisted six during the 2023/24 campaign.

13:26 BST

Sprechen sie deutch?

Peterborough United man Josh Knight is in talks with Hannover 96 to sign for them on a free transfer this summer, as per Football Insider.

He has been a regular at the club since joining from Leicester City’s academy in 2021.

Now, his contract is set to expire at the end of the month and Hannover have held talks over a possible free transfer.

Josh Knight is said to be heading to Hannover.Josh Knight is said to be heading to Hannover.
13:19 BSTUpdated 13:21 BST

Some reaction to the move

“Just like Louis, Dan is a player we specifically targeted to add to the group we have. He has been prolific whilst on loan in League Two and we’re delighted to welcome him back to Stevenage FC” - Alex Revell.

Dan Kemp has joined Stevenage.Dan Kemp has joined Stevenage.
13:17 BSTUpdated 13:20 BST

New club for Kemp

Dan Kemp swaps MK Dons for Stevenage.

10:32 BST

MK Dons target?

MK Dons are interested in a loan move for Brighton goalkeeper Tom McGill, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page.

Brighton keeper Tom McGillBrighton keeper Tom McGill
10:26 BST

A familiar face

Cheltenham Town are set to re-sign Harry Pell on a free transfer after the midfielder passed a medical, reports Jon Palmer of Gloucestershire Live.

Harry Pell could be heading back to Cheltenham.Harry Pell could be heading back to Cheltenham.
