EFL transfer news: Find out who is going where around League One and Two - Monday June 10
Here we bring you the latest news from across League One and Two for Monday June 10.
Join the debate on our social media channels.
EFL: Latest news from League One and Two
Derek Adams
“I’m not saying I’m going to spend any money on transfer fees now. I’ve spent £100,000 over 16 years so I think, monetary-wise, we’re going to be where we are at this moment in time – that could change. “That (low budget) doesn’t scare me, we had the lowest budget in League Two when we got promoted so I think that it’s how you spend your money, how you recruit.
Defiant at Morecambe
Derek Adams remains unfazed about pitting his wits against clubs with bigger budgets in League Two when next season kicks off, report the Lancaster Guardian.
And a bit of reaction here
Sean McGurk
"Delighted to have signed a new deal with the club and to be honest I've been in constant conversation since the end of last season." "I've been in conversation with Jamie Russell and the new Manager, and they've both shown and described to me how they see my role at Swindon Town, and moving into next season I want to get more goals and assists and create more of those moments from last season."
A new deal
Sean McGurk has agreed a new contract at Swindon.
A target for Swindon
Swindon Town have approached Jack Payne ahead of a potential reunion, as per The Deck.
Payne, 29, spent last season on loan in League Two with MK Dons. He made 48 appearances across all competitions last season and scored seven and assisted six during the 2023/24 campaign.
Sprechen sie deutch?
Peterborough United man Josh Knight is in talks with Hannover 96 to sign for them on a free transfer this summer, as per Football Insider.
He has been a regular at the club since joining from Leicester City’s academy in 2021.
Now, his contract is set to expire at the end of the month and Hannover have held talks over a possible free transfer.
Some reaction to the move
“Just like Louis, Dan is a player we specifically targeted to add to the group we have. He has been prolific whilst on loan in League Two and we’re delighted to welcome him back to Stevenage FC” - Alex Revell.
New club for Kemp
Dan Kemp swaps MK Dons for Stevenage.
MK Dons target?
A familiar face
Cheltenham Town are set to re-sign Harry Pell on a free transfer after the midfielder passed a medical, reports Jon Palmer of Gloucestershire Live.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.