EFL Latest: The latest League One and Two transfers and rumours for Tuesday May 28
Here we bring you the latest news from across League One and Two for Tuesday May 28.
EFL Latest: News from across League One and Two
Unlikely move for Reading man?
Ovie Ejaria has played no competitive football for 18 months, but he is on the Owls' radar for a potential summer move, as reported by Football League World.
Meanwhile over at Burton . . . a new manager will soon be arriving
Manager Martin Paterson has left Burton Albion after the club narrowly avoided relegation from League One, BBC Radio Derby reports.
The role at Pirelli Stadium was the 37-year-old former Swansea City, Barnsley and Inter Miami assistant manager's first job in charge of a senior side.
Stockport County, MK Dons and Bristol Rovers are interested in free agent defender Clark Robertson, according to the Daily Record
The centre-back could be set for a return to England this summer following a spell in Israel at F.C. Ashdod. He helped them finish in 6th position in the Israeli Premier League last season.
Are Gillingham preparing to pounce?
Gillingham are keen on a move for Accrington Stanley winger Jack Nolan, according to reporter Pete O’Rourke on X.
Friendlies for Salford
Salford have announced two more friendlies.
They will face Warrington Town on 24th July and Rochdale on Saturday 3rd August.
Appere will join Stevenage when his contract at Sixfields runs out next month.
The 6ft 1in Scot has scored 18 goals in 106 games for the Cobblers, including nine when they were promoted to League One in 2022-23.
A good signing for Stevenage
Louis Appere joins from Northampton
Jordan Gibson has been discussing his move to Doncaster
“It’s been in the works for a while. I’m really looking forward to getting started.
“I had positive chats with the manager and it’s a club with real potential with the project and the plans that he has got in place.
“The run the club went on towards the end of last season made everyone pay attention. It’s a good club with a good manager and I’m hoping we can do good things.”
New signing
League Two champs Stockport County have a new man. Jay Mingi has joined from Colchester.
Notts County have a new man
Notts County have signed Bradford City defender Matty Platt on a two-year contract - the League Two club's first summer signing.
Platt, 26, moves to Meadow Lane on a free transfer following two years with the Bantams.
He moved to Valley Parade after three years at Barrow, who he helped win promotion back to the Football League Two in 2020.
