EFL Latest: The latest League One and Two news across the day
Here we bring you the latest news from across League One and Two for Friday May 24.
EFL Live: The latest news from League One and Two
More on Posh's new man
Here’s more on Peterborough United’s new signing Abraham Odoh, via Alan Swann over at the Peterborough Telegraph
The Accrington rebuild is under way
Accrington Stanley have signed goalkeeper Michael Kelly from MK Dons and Southport winger Tyler Walton on two-year deals, while midfielder Liam Coyle has signed a new two-year contract.
Back home
"I'm absolutely delighted to sign for my hometown club. It happened quite quickly, but I am happy to get it finalized," That is how Wyll Stanway has reacted to leaving Chester for League Two Barrow.
One man going nowhere is top scorer Danilo Orsi. He has extended his stay at Crawley after a brilliant season.
Promotion-winners Crawley Town have announced their retained list.
The departures have begun at Bolton. Cameron Jerome and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson will leave the club at the end of their contracts next month.
On the field, Stockport County defender Macauley Southam-Hales has signed a new one-year deal to remain with the League Two title winners.
Season-ticket sales are going well at Stockport
Harry Smith has left Sutton United following the London side’s relegation. He scored 14 League Two goals last season and won’t be short of interest.
A great move for Abraham Odoh, who swaps Harrogate for Peterborough.
