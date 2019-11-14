EFL confirm four potential opponents for Cobblers in Leasing.com second-round

The EFL have confirmed the four possible opponents Northampton could face in the second round of the Leasing.com Trophy.

The draw for the round of 32 of the competition will take place at 2pm on Saturday on the Sky Sports Soccer Saturday programme.

The draw will remain in north and south regions with group winners drawn at home to a runner-up from a different group. To ensure these conditions are met, each draw is split into two sections.

Cobblers are ball number 16 in the southern section of the draw and will be drawn away to one of Colchester United, Portsmouth, Brighton & Hove Albion U21s or Walsall.

Ties will be played week commencing December 2nd. Cobblers won through to this stage by finishing second in Southern Group H.