EFL clubs to discuss Bury's fate and league structure for 2020/21 at meeting

The fate of Bury's future in the EFL will be top of the agenda when the other 71 English Football League clubs gather in Milton Keynes tomorrow (Thursday).

The EFL expelled Bury last month after they failed to fulfil any of their five scheduled fixtures before a last-minute takeover bid fell through, but Bury North MP James Frith and fans group Forever Bury are working to have the club readmitted into League Two next season.

The 71 members are gathering for a regular meeting this week and will discuss how the EFL structure should look for the 2020/21 season.

It is understood the clubs could vote for one of three options - to remain at 71 members, push up to 72 by reprieving the club finishing second-bottom in League Two at the end of this season with just one team coming up from the National League, or the third option would be to allow either a second club to come up from the National League or admit another club - potentially Bury.

The Shakers are seeking "compassionate re-entry" to the EFL, as outlined in a letter from the Bury Rescue Board to the league last week.

Firth wrote in the submission to the EFL: "We accept the EFL has had to take action given the mismanagement that has brought Bury FC to this position.

"However we believe the expulsion followed by the loss of a season's football and readmission on terms you dictate is a fair punishment.

"Lastly we acknowledge the precedent whilst knowing the circumstances surrounding Bury FC in league football have not been wholly unique and so urge compassionate re-entry for our club."

Should EFL clubs vote in favour of readmitting Bury, or another club, it would require an additional general meeting to be called in order to change the regulations. The annual general meeting is scheduled to take place in Portugal next June.

The EFL board will also recommend that the member clubs vote in favour of appointing former Premier League chief executive Rick Parry as the league's new chairman.