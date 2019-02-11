Each of the 92 Football League clubs' market value - ranked in order

Each of the 92 Football League clubs' market value - ranked in order

Each of the 92 Football League clubs have their own market value - but where do they rank when you combine the four divisions?

Using the website Transfermarkt we break down the individual market value of EVERY Football League club - (all values are GBP) - ranking them in order by lowest to highest. Click and scroll through the pages to discover where each clubs lie. FYI - Market value is determined by the estimated market worth of each player in every club's squad:

Market value: 1.64m

1. Stevenage - 92nd

Market value: 1.64m
Getty
Buy a Photo
Market value: 1.69m

2. Yeovil Town - 91st

Market value: 1.69m
Getty
Buy a Photo
Market value: 1.71m

3. Port Vale - 90th

Market value: 1.71m
Getty
Buy a Photo
Market value: 2.05m

4. Colchester United - 2.05m

Market value: 2.05m
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 23