Duff prepares Robins for 'really tough test' against Cobblers

Cheltenham Town face a 'really tough test' when they head to Northampton for Sunday's Sky Bet League Two clash at the PTS Academy Stadium, according to Robins boss Michael Duff.

Cheltenham are just inside the play-off positions, one point above the Cobblers, and have not lost away from home in the league since way back in August.

"It is going to be a tough game," said Duff, whose side lost to Plymouth on Boxing Day. "Games are coming thick and fast. We both got beat in the last few days and they'll be smarting from a 4-0 defeat.

"We're disappointed with the result more than the performance, I thought with the performance we did enough to get something out of the game although we weren't brilliant.

"They've won six on the spin at home so it's going to be a really tough test.

"They invested heavily in the summer and they've got some good players.

"I know they picked up a couple of injuries on Boxing Day but they've got good depth to their squad and they've got a good manager who knows the league really well.

"Make no mistake, it's going to be a tough, tough game and we have to do everything we do well and we might get a result."