Dubious goals committee leave Hoskins disappointed

Sam Hoskins' best attempts to claim Northampton's winning goal against Forest Green Rovers as his own have failed to convince the EFL dubious goals committee, who have ruled it as an own goal.

Hoskins was adamant he got a slight touch on Nicky Adams' corner on the stroke of half-time as he challenged for the ball with Charlie Goode and Rovers defender Matt Mills.

Replays were not entirely clear but the final touch appeared to come off Mills and the dubious goals committee clearly feel the same way, meaning Hoskins is back down to six goals for the season.

At the time, he said: "I'm going to claim it! I definitely touched the ball but I asked the analyst at half-time and he said it might go down as an own goal.

"But I definitely got a touch on the cross so I'll try and claim it."

Andy Williams and Harry Smith also have six goals apiece this season.