Draw feels like a defeat for ‘gutted’ Cobblers pair

One point was not enough to satisfy either David Buchanan nor team-mate Sam Foley following Saturday’s 1-1 draw at home to Stevenage with both admitting they were ‘gutted’ not to have won.

The Cobblers led at half-time through Dean Bowditch’s first goal of the season and, despite stepping off the gas in the second-half, they looked on track to secure three points, limiting Stevenage to few chances.

But one unfortunate slip was all it required for the visitors to salvage a point with Ben Kennedy pouncing on David Cornell’s error to leave Town ruing two points dropped.

“I’m a bit gutted if I’m honest,” admitted Buchanan. “Without a doubt it’s two points dropped. The first-half was a good, solid home performance. We started on the front foot with high energy and we had a couple of chances before we scored.

“We got the goal at the right time and went into half-time 1-0 and everything seemed good at that point, but the frustrating thing is that they’ve had one shot on target and it’s the one which hits the back of the net.

“The conditions were horrible. It was windy, slippery and cold but you’ve got to play to them and I thought we did that for most of the game.”

“It’s a disappointed dressing room,” continued Foley. “We took the draw as we would take a defeat, but we got a point and we have to take the positives from that.

“We would have taken a 1-0 win and I think we would have been good value for it because we probably deserved to win – but you have to see it out and you have to perform for 90 minutes.

“One lapse in concentration can be the difference between three points and one.”

The slippery conditions were always likely to contribute to the final outcome and, unfortunately for the Cobblers, they played a huge part in Stevenage’s leveller as Cornell lost his footing when trying to clear Aaron Pierre’s back pass and the ball fell straight to Kennedy.

Buchanan added: “We had the ball in midfield in safe possession and we could have played forward or gone wide, but we decided to play it back and Dai slipped on the way out, which is a rare mistake from him this season.

“You seem to get punished for every little mistake and it gave them a little bit of impetus and put them on the front foot. It knocked us a little bit because before that we were comfortable in the game.”

“I didn’t feel Stevenage were that much of a threat,” agreed Foley. “But we gave them a lift and the goal had an adverse effect on us. It hit us hard for a few minutes and it was difficult to regain that control we had in the first-half.”