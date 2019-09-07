'Disappointing' Bradford goals leave Curle gutted as Cobblers are beaten

Cobblers boss Keith Curle lamented the 'disappointing goals' his side conceded after their 2-1 defeat at Bradford City on Saturday.

Curle felt his gameplan worked for most of the afternoon and few could argue with him at half-time when Charlie Goode's header had his side 1-0 in front.

But Town sat increasingly deep in the second period and paid the price when Clayton Donaldson equalised with 13 minutes to go before Paudie O'Connor won it at the death.

"I think we were a goalkeeper's save away from going 2-0 up," reflected Curle, referring to Richard O'Donnell's stop from Vadaine Oliver.

"Obviously I'm disappointed with the goals we conceded but we came here with a game plan and it was working.

"With the atmosphere they created, we needed to withstand it and make first contact in the box, and the chances we had, their goalkeeper pulled off two very good saves. They were good reaction saves and it turned the match.

"I thought we dealt with a lot of balls into our box and with the amount of balls that they put in we just needed to make sure that we did our jobs - picking men up, marking dangerous areas and making first contact.

"But I was disappointed with the second goal because we had three good headers of the ball on the pitch but they made the first contact."