Diamonds boss 'excited' by Roberts as Cobblers youngster shines on debut

Cobblers youngster Morgan Roberts says he's delighted to have the opportunity to play men's football on a regular basis after his man of the match display on debut for AFC Rushden & Diamonds at the weekend.

The Diamonds were drawing 0-0 an hour into Saturday's Southern League match against Coalville Town but Liam Dolman's own goal opened the floodgates as Tom McGlinchey and Luke Shaw also netted in a 3-0 away victory.

Roberts signed on a month's loan for Rushden last Friday and he made an instant impression despite the defeat, named man of the match for his performance on the wing.

"From a personal point of view it's great to get 90 minutes," said the 18-year-old.

"Obviously it's tough for a young lad to come through at a professional club but it's great to be back out on the pitch and playing football again.

"I like to take players on. I'm quite direct, I love running at players and I just love attacking.

"It's a massive difference from playing in the youth team at Northampton. It's obviously a lot more physical but I'm glad to be playing men's football for the next month or so and I'm looking forward to playing more."

Both Roberts and fellow debutant Ryan Hughes, also on loan from the Cobblers, impressed Rushden boss Andy Peaks, who added: "I thought they were both positives for us.

"Morgan is really exciting - we know what he's about. He tired a bit towards the end but he's got something in his locker and he'll go on and be a good player and the same goes for Ryan.

"They'll get better and better and they'll be good for the club and it'll hopefully be good for them too."

Asked about the possibility of extending their loans, Peaks added: "We'll see how it goes. I'll speak to Northampton on a weekly basis and it's a good link with the club and we'll see what happens after 28 days if we want to extend it or they want to extent it."