Determined Smith prepared to do 'extra work' to win back his starting spot

Harry Smith is prepared to put in 'extra work' in order to win back his place as Keith Curle's first-choice striker after bagging his first goal for the Cobblers against Stevenage on Tuesday.

Smith, a summer signing from Macclesfield Town, lost his place in the team to Andy Williams after failing to score in any of his first three games.

Several frustrating weeks on the bench followed - bar one start in the EFL Trophy - but finally Smith produced the goods when heading home Nicky Adams' cross at Stevenage for the only goal of the game.

He will be forced to sit out Saturday's game against Crawley, however, after falling victim to Charles Breakspear midway through the second-half.

"The biggest disappointment is missing the next game because I've always said when I get one I feel like I can go on a run, but now I have to miss a game," said the 24-year-old.

"I should have got off the mark already this season because I've had a couple of chances.

"I'll work hard as I can, do extra if I need to and hopefully I can get back in the team the following week."

Cobblers were slow to get going this season but a run of four wins in six has taken them to 10th in Sky Bet League Two, and it hasn't come as any surprise to Smith.

"We've known all along," he added. "The fans had to be patient with us and now they're starting to see what we're all about.

"We've got a lot of new players in the summer and we're really getting to know each other's games now. You can see that on the pitch, especially with the home performances.

"We backed those up on Tuesday. It wasn't pretty and it was one of those games where if you get a chance you've got to take it and luckily we did so we can move on to Crawley on Saturday and go again."