Delight for Curle as Harriman extends his stay at Cobblers

Cobblers defender Michael Harriman has extended his contract until the end of the current season.

Harriman has made 15 appearances for the Cobblers since signing a short term deal at the PTS Stadium in September and opened his account for the club with a header against Portsmouth in the EFL Trophy.

The 27-year-old, whose previous clubs include Luton Town and Wycombe Wanderers, has mainly featured at wing-back during his fourth months at the club, starting three of Northampton's last four matches including the 1-1 draw against Cheltenham on Sunday.

"Michael has settled in well, both on and off the pitch, and we are pleased he is staying with us," said manager Keith Curle.

"I think he has done well so far, he is a popular member of the squad and he has deserved his contract extension through his performances, both in training and in matches.

"We have got ourselves in to a position where we have an exciting second half of the season in front of us and we are pleased that Michael will be part of our squad as we look forward to the challenges ahead."