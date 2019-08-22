Defender Wharton facing fitness fight ahead of trip to Colchester United

The Cobblers are sweating on the fitness of central defender Scott Wharton ahead of Saturday's Sky Bet League Two trip to Colchester United.

The Blackburn Rovers loan man suffered a calf injury in Tuesday night's 1-0 win at Swindon Town, and has undergone shockwave treatment in a bid to ensure he is fit for the trip to Essex.

But manager Keith Curle says it will be Friday morning before he knows whether or not the 21-year-old will be available for selection.

"Scott has had to have 48 hours of a settling down process," Curle told the media on Thursday lunchtime.

"He has had some shockwave treatment which now takes 24 hours to take effect, and then he will be assessed again first thing on Friday morning."

As for the Cobblers other injured players, there is encouraging news on central midfielder Alan McCormack, while Joe Martin could be in contention for a place in the squad to face Colchester.

"Alan McCormack is back doing field-based training but is not joining in with the footballs yet," said Curle.

"Reece Hall-Johnson is going to be out for a period of time, Steve Arnold is out for a period of time, while Joe Martin has had some electrotherapy and some accupuncture.

"With him, we are waiting to find out with another 24 hours rest to see if he is available or not."