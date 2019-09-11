Defender Martin calls on Cobblers to show more composure under pressure

Joe Martin says the Cobblers are going to have to learn to show more composure under pressure.

The 30-year-old believes the Cobblers should be going into Saturday's Sky Bet League Two clash with Newport County on the back of successive victories.

Instead, they will take on Michael Flynn's unbeaten outfit in the wake of a 2-1 defeat at Bradford City, with the Bantams scoring twice in the final 13 minutes to claim a comeback victory.

Town had led from the 20th minute thanks to Charlie Goode's header and were in control of things until the second half.

That was when Bradford, willed on by a vociferous Valley Parade crowd, piled on the pressure, and Town eventually buckled.

Martin felt the two late goals conceded were totally avoidable, and that Town have to learn from the experience.

"I think for large parts of the game we were probably the better team," said the left-back, who made his first Town start since the 2-1 defeat to Macclesfield on August 17.

"Going to Bradford you know you are going to be put under pressure, especially when we had the one goal lead, but we were disappointed we weren't able to keep that first goal out.

"They did have a bit of momentum going, but one or two small things we could have done could have probably stopped us losing that game.

"Every time I have played at Bradford it is always like that, especially when they are kicking down towards that end (The Kop), the crowd there almost try and suck the ball into the net.

"It is a difficult place to play, but if we had maybe showed a little bit more composure we could have won it.

"For 70 minutes I think we all felt comfortable, and yes we were under pressure but you get that in games.

"It is fine lines and on another day we could have gone up the other end, got another goal to make it 2-0 and then we would have been cruising, but it wasn't to be.

"The goalkeeper made a couple of great saves from Vadaine (Oliver), and I think anybody watching that game will say we could have easily won it 2-0, and they couldn't have complained.

"In the first half I thought we were very good, and for large parts of the second half, but it is fine margins and in this league you can lose a game very, very quickly.

Now we just have to pick ourselves up."

Newport travel to the PTS this weekend, unbeaten in seven league two games this season, and sitting second in the table.

It is form that has seen boss Flynn nominated for the league two manager of the month award for August.

He will be up against Matt Taylor (Exeter City), David Artell (Crewe Alexandra) and Michael Jolley (Grimsby Town).