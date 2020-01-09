Defender Hughes heads back out on loan after being recalled from Diamonds

Cobblers defender Ryan Hughes has joined Banbury United on a month's loan.

The 18-year-old defender, who played in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Cambridge United on Tuesday afternoon, was recalled from his time on loan at AFC Rushden & Diamonds earlier this week.

It was his second loan spell at the club having been injured towards the end of his first stint.

Diamonds boss Andy Peaks said: “It has been great to have Ryan around the club, the opportunities for him have been limited this month but he has shown us already what a big future he has In the game.

"It’s another example of how working with Northampton can help our team and continue the player development.”

Hughes now follows in the footsteps of Morgan Roberts and will spend the next month at Banbury United, who play at the Spender Stadium and are currently fifth in the Southern League Premier Division Central.