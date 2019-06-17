Defender Hall-Johnson becomes signing number nine for the Cobblers

Cobblers have taken their summer signings to nine after snapping up defender Reece Hall-Johnson on a free transfer.

The right-back, who turned 24 last month and played for Grimsby Town in 2018/19, has put pen to paper on a one-year contract at the PTS Academy Stadium, with an option for a further year. He will join the club on July 1.

He becomes Keith Curle’s ninth recruit in a busy summer of transfer activity at the Cobblers, joining Matt Warburton, Joe Martin, Chris Lines, Harry Smith, Ryan Watson, Nicky Adams, Alan McCormack and Steve Arnold.

Hall-Johnson started out at Cambridge United’s academy before joining Norwich City in 2013, making his senior debut in a League Cup tie against Crawley Town the following year.

He then had short spells at non-league clubs Maidstone and Braintree - scoring five goals in 25 appearances for the latter - before signing for Russell Slade’s Grimsby Town in October 2017.

After an initial loan stint at Chester City, Hall-Johnson returned to the Mariners in January 2018 and forced his way into Michael Jolley’s team as a regular, making 43 appearances in total including 31 last season as Grimsby finished 17th in Sky Bet League Two, five points and two places below the Cobblers.

Hall-Johnson rejected a new contract at Blundell Park at the end of the season, bringing an end to his 18-month stay at the club and allowing Town boss Keith Curle to make his move.