Defender Bunney leaves Cobblers after having his contract terminated

Joe Bunney has left the Cobblers after having his contract cancelled by mutual consent.

The left-back was signed from Rochdale in January, 2018 for an undisclosed fee by then manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

He made just 12 appearances for the club before finding himself out of favour with Hasselbaink's successor Dean Austin, and he was sent on loan to Blackpool, before returning to Spotland in January this year.

Keith Curle then placed the player on the transfer list at the end of last season, but he has played a major role in the Cobblers' season to date.

He played throughout the pre-season campaign, and has made six appearances this campaign, starting in Saturday's 3-1 win over Plymouth Argyle at the PTS Academy Stadium.

That will be the last time he dons the claret and white though, as Bunney has now moved on, and is seemingly heading to a club closer to his north west home, with Bolton Wanderers, now managed by former Rochdale boss Keith Hill, believed to be interested in him.

"I spoke honestly to Joe in the summer and we both agreed that if an opportunity came up for him to return to the north west, we wouldn't stand in his way," said Curle.

"To his credit, he understood the situation and he has got his head down and worked really hard so far this season and now this opportunity has come up for him, he goes with our best wishes."

In all, Bunney made 16 starts and two substitute appearances for the Cobblers.