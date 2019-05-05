Defender Aaron Pierre is your Cobblers player of the year

Aaron Pierre has been voted the Chronicle & Echo Northampton Town Supporters’ Player of the Year.

The imposing central defender secured an impressive 57 per cent of the vote to claim the crown, which is voted for by the people who matter the most, the Cobblers fans.

Pierre was the runaway winner after an excellent season at the heart of the Town rearguard, with his closest challengers being goalkeeper David Cornell (14%) and Sam Hoskins (11%).

It turned out to be a disappointing season for the club as a whole, with the Cobblers finishing in mid-table in Sky Bet League Two, but for Pierre it was a campaign when he really came of age in the claret and white.

Signed from Wycombe Wanderers in the summer of 2017, Pierre endured an injury-hit first season at the club, making a modest 23 appearances as Town were relegated from league one.

But this season, the 26-year-old has cemented his place as one of Town’s first picks on the teamsheet.

A dominant, mobile and reliable central defender, Pierre has produced consistently high quality performances for the Cobblers, even when the team has sometimes struggled.

In all, he made 44 starts

and one substitute appearance, missing just five league two matches in the campaign.

Pierre also scored eight goals in all competitions, an excellent return for a defender, and midway through the season was made captain by manager Keith Curle, who picked the player whenever he was available.

To cap an excellent season on a personal level, Pierre also returned to the international fold, captaining Grenada in their 2-0 CONCACAF Nations League win over Puerto Rico in March.

Pierre picked up the award, which is sponsored by Grosvenor Casino, at the club’s end of season awards dinner at the PTS Academy Stadium on Sunday night,

Hundreds of supporters, sponsors, players, officials and guests were in attendance at the event, which was staged in a marquee behind the north stand.

Pierre also picked up the Twitter Player of the Season award, while goalkeeper Cornell was named the Players’ Player of the Year.

The young Player of the Year award went to Scott Pollock, Jay Williams picked up the Acadamy Player of the Year gong, while David Buchanan was named the PFA Community Player of the Season.

The Goal of the Season award went to Sam Hoskins for his strike at Tranmere Rovers in February.

The Cobblers Ladies Player of the Season was Emma Billenness, while the Clubman of the Year award went to club historian Frank Grande, who sadly passed away earlier this year.

Full list of winners:

The Northampton Town Ladies Player of the Season, sponsored by Grange Mortgages: Emma Billenness

The Twitter Player of the Season sponsored, by Nicel Precision Engineering: Aaron Pierre

The Away Player of the Season, sponsored by the Sixfields Travel Club: David Cornell

The University of Northampton Football & Education Student of the Year: Reece McGlynn

The Young Player of the Season, sponsored by Logic Service Management: Scott Pollock

The Club Person of the Season, sponsored by dbfb: Frank Grande

The Goal of the Season, sponsored by T3 Signs: Sam Hoskins at Tranmere Rovers

The Cube Disability Player of the Season: Kieran Ball

The PFA Community Player of the Season, sponsored by Imperial Cars: David Buchanan

The Players Player of the Season, sponsored by Olivetti: David Cornell

The Academy Player of the Season, sponsored by Intercounty Truck & Van: Jay Williams

The Chronicle & Echo Cobblers Supporters’ Player of the Season. sponsored by Grosvenor Casinos: Aaron Pierre